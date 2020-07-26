Here was the shooting:

Video of shooting at Austin protest captured live tonight (source: @imhiramg) pic.twitter.com/1y624eoUrN — Path Defiant (@checkback) July 26, 2020

BLM people had surrounded the car as they tend to do.

According to the police report now coming out, BLM member Garrett Foster aimed his gun at the motorist in the car.

BREAKING: APD Chief Brian Manley says Garrett Foster had multiple gunshot wounds. The person who shot Foster called 911 to report that someone had pointed a gun at his vehicle and that he fired. Manley says Foster had AK-47 and that it appears as though Foster pointed gun at car. — Tony Plohetski (@tplohetski) July 26, 2020

The first person, according to chief, to have fired a weapon appears to have been driver in the car. Again, he says those shots came after the driver said Foster pointed weapon at him. — Tony Plohetski (@tplohetski) July 26, 2020

There was also another armed person, who fired at the car.

Detective are reviewing "precise actions" of those involved. Investigators are coordinating with Travis prosecutors, and two people have been released "pending further investigation." A 2nd person who fired at car also has been released pending investigation, Manley says. — Tony Plohetski (@tplohetski) July 26, 2020

This was Garrett Foster:

Garrett Foster, the Black Lives Matter supporter who was shot and killed tonight in Austin, TX, was interviewed with his AK47. pic.twitter.com/fb0kNL0sij — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) July 26, 2020

HT: Twitchy