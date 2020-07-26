Go home, go home, go home motherf**ker go home!

NOTE: this an update (of sorts) to an earlier post. I didn’t realize this guy was somebody when he Tweeted that his house got torched and his comments about Trump. Figured I’d post this since it makes the story even funnier.

Via Post Millennial:

Seattle radio host and Twitter-based criminal defense advocate Paul Gallant “dunked” on President Donald Trump last month by denying that the riots are violent, then the radio host was scored on by rioters who set fire to his apartment. Now he’s taking up arms.

“Walked through it last night out of curiosity and saw no burning, pillaging, or deaths,” Gallant responded in June to Trump’s tweet calling out the violent leftists who continue to terrorize Seattle. “Chill dawg,” Gallant added sarcastically.

Last night, Gallant had a sudden change of heart towards the “peaceful protestors” when he came home to his apartment complex vandalized. He found the Starbucks underneath torched with graffiti plastered on the storefront. Cops told residents to stay away in case of explosives inside.

