Busy night of crazy…

Via Fox News:

Another night of rioting and lawlessness exploded in more than half a dozen U.S. cities Saturday night — with the mayhem including damage to federal buildings, local police precincts, and a fatal shooting in Austin, Texas.

Similar protests and violent demonstrations have been seen across the country following the death of George Floyd, a Black man in Minnesota who died while in police custody. A video of the May 25, 2020, encounter with police officers showed a White officer putting his knee on Floyd’s neck for more than 8 minutes. Floyd died later that day.

Floyd’s death — as well as the police shooting death of Breonna Taylor in Louisville, Kentucky, and other Black men and women — sparked widespread protests and demonstrations in the U.S. and across the world, which still continue in some cities to this day.

