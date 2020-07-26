#BREAKING : Police are on scene of a shooting that occured during a protest in Austin, TX. The area is blocked off and police are asking everyone to avoid the area. **Video may be sensitive to some.** pic.twitter.com/BDsizx4OkT

Via KVUE:

AUSTIN, Texas — One person is dead after a shooting at a Black Lives Matter protest in Downtown Austin near East Sixth Street and Congress Avenue on Saturday night.

The incident happened around 9:52 p.m., according to Austin-Travis County EMS. One victim was taken to a local trauma center with critical, life-threatening injuries, ATCEMS said.

Police later said the incident was a homicide.

In a video from social media taken by journalist Hiram Gilberto, multiple gunshots could be heard at what appeared to be the same intersection where police are responding.

