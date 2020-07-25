If you’ve been reading today, you know Seattle has become a warzone. Anarchists are throwing homemade bombs, mortars and chemicals at police. Fires have been set, peoples homes/businesses have been destroyed/ruined.

MUST WATCH: Lifelong Seattle Resident, Matt Steinbrueck, who’s father designed the Space Needle breaks down. “I think these people are effing idiots. It’s wrong. I think they are fake anarchists. You can’t ask for peace while promoting violence.”#seattleriots #seattleprotests pic.twitter.com/sTnNEsXWZX — Katie Daviscourt🇺🇸 (@KatieDaviscourt) July 26, 2020