SEATTLE IS A WARZONE!

Rioters are launching mortar type fireworks at @SeattlePD. Multiple officers have been hit and wounded. Seattle PD has returned flash bangs, tear gas, and pepper bullets. Crowd is being pushed back towards the East Precinct. #seattleriots #seattleprotests pic.twitter.com/eAm4r0R4DC

— Katie Daviscourt🇺🇸 (@KatieDaviscourt) July 26, 2020