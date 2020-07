At @USAO_OR & @DHSgov press con, we learn 6 officers were injured overnight at Portland riot, including some who had to be hospitalized from mortar blasts. Legacy media asked about officers plans to “deescalate” & how they’ll address grievances. I wasn’t selected to ask question. pic.twitter.com/9FdYZPQkSN

— Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) July 25, 2020