“It is tragic to learn of the senseless murder of #BernellTrammell & I offer my sincere condolences to his family & friends….No American should fear for their personal safety because of where they live or their political affiliation.” @AndrewHittGOP https://t.co/MPgL6k2koD pic.twitter.com/7UVVbfvfL0

Maybe a martyr for his country.

Via Daily Mail:

Detectives are investigating whether a black Donald Trump supporter was shot and killed in Milwaukee over his politics.

Bernell Trammell, 60, was gunned down in a drive-by shooting on Thursday at 12.30pm in the neighborhood where he was known for his signs that said ‘Vote Trump 2020’ and recited Bible versus.

He was found dead in front of his business where he sold his eXpressions Journal and had handmade placards backing a range of movements including Black Lives Matter in the window.

