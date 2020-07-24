Fauci tells Fox he pulled his mask down to drink water, and calls his online critics over it "mischievous". pic.twitter.com/NMSQvjJpBR

Mischievous.

Via Fox News:

National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Dr. Anthony Fauci said Friday that criticism of a photo in which he had his face mask partially down is “sort of mischievous.”

In an interview on “America’s Newsroom,” Fauci told host John Roberts that he had been sitting next to his wife, Dr. Christine Grady, and a very close friend of his.

“I had my mask around my chin. I had taken it down. I was totally dehydrated and I was drinking water trying to rehydrate myself,” he explained. “And, by the way, I was negative COVID literally the day before.”

Keep reading…