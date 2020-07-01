The mob isn’t going to like this.

Via The Hill:

Activists who led an effort to paint a “Black Lives Matter” street painting say that the words were removed from a city street after a conservative resident emailed town officials demanding the right to paint a mural in support of President Trump on the same street.

Local news affiliate KRON 4 reported that Redwood City officials moved last week to quietly remove the yellow-painted words “Black Lives Matter” from Redwood City’s Broadway, a stretch of boulevard leading through the city’s downtown area.

Some local activists who worked to get approval for the painting claimed that the decision to remove the painting was made after a local real estate attorney filed a request for a pro-Trump mural to be painted nearby.