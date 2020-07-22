My friends step-sister is a Democrat and so is her husband. They’re both leaving the city of Portland on Saturday over the rioting and crime. They’re likely voting for Trump. Maxine is deranged, she has no clue how people hate this in Portland.

.@RepMaxineWaters on DHS sending agents to Portland as riots continue: "As a matter of fact, it has been suggested that this is a trial run by the president of the United States who may be organizing to not accept what happens when we have the election if he’s not elected." pic.twitter.com/54a2DHDx7l — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) July 22, 2020