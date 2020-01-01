Via Rasmussen:

President Trump and likely Democratic nominee Joe Biden are now running neck-and-neck in Rasmussen Reports’ weekly White House Watch survey.

The latest national telephone and online survey finds Biden at 47% support among Likely U.S. Voters again this week to Trump’s 45%. Five percent (5%) prefer some other candidate. Four percent (4%) are undecided. (To see survey question wording, click here.)

A week ago, Biden held a 47% to 44% advantage after leading Trump by 10 points – 50% to 40% – in our first weekly White House Watch survey.