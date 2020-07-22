Democratic leadership?

Via Fox News:

Denver police union president Nick Rogers said Wednesday that a “stand-down order” was in place when anti-cop demonstrators descended on a Back the Blue event Sunday afternoon, resulting in a violent clash with police supporters.

Nick Rogers, president of the Denver Police Protective Association (DPPA), revealed the stand-down order during an interview on the “Peter Boyles Show” on 710 KNUS. Conservative blogger Michelle Malkin, who was at the pro-cop rally and also on the show, described accused police of not stepping down as the chaos unfolded.

“Basically, what she described is exactly what happened,” Rogers said. “Once I figured that out, I reached out and said … someone has to apologize. Someone from the police side has to apologize.”

