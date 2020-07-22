TRUMP: “Every American, no matter their income, their race or their zip code should be able to walk their city streets free from violence and free from fear. For this reason today, I am announcing that the Department of Justice will immediately surge federal law enforcement to the city of Chicago. The FBI, ATF, DEA, U.S. Marshals Service and Homeland Security will together be sending hundreds of skilled law enforcement officers to Chicago to help drive down violent crime. And murderers and violent criminals are breaking a wide range of federal laws, we have that, it’s as wide as it can be. We will find them, arrest them and prosecute them. They will be in jail for many years to come.”