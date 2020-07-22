Lock him up.

Via Fox News:

After a New Jersey Starbucks employee was charged Monday for spitting in police officers’ drinks, the Park Ridge Police Department is looking for answers.

In a Wednesday interview on “Fox & Friends,” Park Ridge Police Department Lt. James Babcock said that while the investigation into 21-year-old Kevin Trejo is still ongoing, the incident had been confirmed.

Trejo was arrested for subjecting a law enforcement officer to bodily fluid, purposely tampering with a law enforcement officer’s drink and creating a hazardous environment.

