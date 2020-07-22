Via CBS 2:

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — NYPD officers in riot gear cleared Occupy City Hall protesters from their encampment before dawn Wednesday.

Several hundred officers moved in around 3:40 a.m., making seven arrests.

Chief Raymond Spinella said one officer had a brick thrown at him, but was not hurt. Otherwise, he said, the operation “went smoothly.”

“The police department has closely monitored the situation at the park since its inception,” he said. “We felt the time had come to end the occupation and allow cleanup crews to begin the process of removing the graffiti.”

