An Occupy City Hall protester was charged with trying to cut the brake lines on an NYPD van in Brooklyn.

Released without bail.

Via Washington Examiner:

An Occupy City Hall protester faces charges for trying to cut the brake lines of a New York City Police Department van, according to authorities.

Jeremy Trapp, 24, was arrested Friday after a detective saw him under an NYPD van, according to the New York Daily News. Video surveillance also caught the suspect on camera underneath the vehicle.

Trapp was trying to cut the brake lines, according to authorities, but actually cut a line that calculates the speed of the wheels, court documents noted.

