A charred body was found in the wreckage of a Minneapolis pawnshop nearly two months after the building was burned down during the Black Lives Matter riots. https://t.co/5cCdA18Hjz

BLM rioters/activists have killed far more unarmed black people than police have this year.

Via NY Post:

A charred body was found in the wreckage of a Minneapolis pawnshop this week — nearly two months after the building was burned down in the protests that followed George Floyd’s police-custody death.

Investigators were acting on a tip when they found the man’s body in the rubble of Max It Pawn on East Lake Street in south Minneapolis, police spokesman John Elder told the Star Tribune.

“The body appears to have suffered thermal injury and we do have somebody charged with setting fire to that place,” Elder told the paper.

Keep reading…