SEATTLE (KOMO) — The mother of a young man who was shot dead in Seattle’s former CHOP zone has filed a wrongful death claim against the city of Seattle, alleging that city officials created a dangerous environment and failed to provide medical help to her son as he lay dying.

Lorenzo Anderson, 19, was one of two men shot in Seattle’s former Capitol Hill Occupied Protest zone around 2:30 a.m. on June 20.

Donnitta Sinclair, Anderson’s mother, is represented by the Herrmann Law Group, and contends in the claim that her son was shot multiple times, but Seattle police and fire department medics stood by and declined to help him as he lay bleeding to death.

“I believe the city let me down, they let my son down (and)they let the community down,” Sinclair said. “And they need to be responsible.”

Keep reading…