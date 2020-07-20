Go after the organizers of the protest.

Via Fox News:

Chicago’s top cop said his officers were ambushed during violent clashes between protesters and police last week near a statue of Christopher Columbus as objects were hurled at officers during heated confrontations between the groups.

Police Superintendent David Brown said his department has faced “organized actions to provoke violent responses from our officers” during a Monday news briefing where a video of Friday’s events at Grant Park was released.

He said peaceful demonstrations spanning several weeks have been hijacked by what he called “organized mobs.”

