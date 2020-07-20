Soros prosecutor strikes again. Same woman who let BLM rioters off and failed to charge over 30 who had been arrested.

Via KSDK:

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner has filed charges against a St. Louis couple who confronted protesters with guns in June, 5 On Your Side has learned.

Mark and Patricia McCloskey, the Central West End couple who confronted protesters June 28 with a rifle and a gun in Mayor Lyda Krewson’s neighborhood, have been charged with unlawful use of a weapon/flourishing.

The unlawful use of a weapon charge is a class E felony, which can carry a sentence of up to four years in prison and a fine of $10,000. Sources tell 5 On Your Side Gardner’s office will be issuing a summons for the couple to appear in court.

