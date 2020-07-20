Via Fox News:

Acting Department of Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf slammed Portland’s mayor and his “completely irresponsible” comment that members of his department and other federal agents are “sharply escalating the situation” in the city.

“The facts don’t lie and the facts are that these violent anarchists and extremists were violent well before DHS surged federal assets into Portland,” Wolf told “Fox & Friends” on Monday, the morning after the 53rd consecutive night of protests in Oregon’s largest city.

Over the weekend rioters broke into the Portland Police Association building and set it on fire, as demonstrations over the death of George Floyd intensified for another night, according to Portland Police.

President Trump has denounced the violent demonstrations in Portland and the Trump administration has enlisted federal agents, including the U.S. Marshals Special Operations Group, to protect federal property.

