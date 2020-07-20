Via NY Post:

What a Joker.

New photos show Facebook honcho Mark Zuckerberg zipping around on an electric surfboard in Hawaii — while wearing enough white sunscreen on his face to make the Batman super villain blush.

The 36-year-old billionaire — who was recently accused of colonizing the island of Kauai — was caught in the geeky moment while his security detail followed behind him on a boat on Saturday, according to Mega Agency photos.

In the snaps, Zuckerberg is shown hanging 10 on the $12,000 Efoil board, which allows users to glide above the water, alongside pro surfer surfer Kai Lenny, according to the Mega Agency.

