Via The Sun:

A vaccine will be ready in 3-4 months. What are these miserable idiots going to do with all these stupid restrictions and new things they invented for this pandemic?

DISNEY World has banned guests from eating and drinking while walking around the park after people were using the loophole to avoid wearing face masks.

Less than 10 days after reopening, the theme park has updated its face mask policy which now explicitly warns people to stay in place and away from others if they remove their mask to eat.The policy explains: “Please bring your own face coverings and wear them at all times, except when dining or swimming.”

It has since been updated to warn: “You may remove your face covering while actively eating or drinking, but you should be stationary and maintain appropriate physical distancing.”

