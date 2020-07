Via Oregon Live:

Hours before what is expected to be the 53rd straight night of protests in the city, the head of the Portland police union said the community has “had enough.”

Portland Police Association President Daryl Turner, surrounded by 20 faith leaders, business owners, police officers and neighborhood residents, held a news conference in front of the union’s offices in North Portland. On Saturday, protesters broke in and lit a fire inside. The building itself was covered with graffiti.

Keep reading…