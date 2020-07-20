Via The Wrap:

Jeremy Roenick is suing NBC Sports for wrongful termination, saying that he was fired for saying something deemed vulgar, while a gay colleague who made similar comments was not reprimanded.

Back in February, Roenick was a guest on a Dec. 19 episode of Barstool Sports’ Spittin’ Chiclets podcast, where he joked about wanting to have a threesome with his wife and Kathryn Tappen, another NBC Sports host. The former NHL star described a day when the three of them were out by the pool while on vacation and were asked by another vacationer about “the situation” between all of them. “I play it off like we’re going to bed together every night, the three of us,” Roenick said. “If it really came to fruition, that would really be good, but it’s never going to happen.”

Roenick apologized for his comments a few weeks later but was suspended and ultimately fired.

