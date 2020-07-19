The Portland Police union in north Portland was broken into and set on fire by antifa rioters. A riot has been declared. pic.twitter.com/kp9JucufA3

In their own words, sending a “message.”

Via NY Post:

Anti-cop protesters in Portland, Oregon, torched the city’s police union headquarters Saturday night as local law enforcement officials declared a riot, according to reports.

Portland police declared the riot at around 10:50 p.m. after demonstrators barricaded the North Portland offices of the Portland Police Association, which reps the city’s cops, The Oregonian reported.

Despite an order to disperse, vigilantes proceeded to break into the building and set fires.

“People have broken into the Portland Police Association office and lit the building on fire,” the Portland Police Bureau said on Twitter at 10:51.

