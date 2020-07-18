Watch the latest video at foxnews.com

Via Fox News:

Acting Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Mark Morgan has forcefully denied claims that his officers were concealing their identity and exacerbating the unrest in Portland, Oregon.

“It’s just outrageous and it’s reckless,” Morgan said Saturday of Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler’s complaints about his agents.

Wheeler has accused the administration of sending in troops as part of a political strategy that ultimately “ratcheted up the tension on our streets.”

“The argument that the mere presence of federal officers and agents causes violence, that is outrageous and it’s ridiculous, and I believe that most American people do not believe that,” Morgan said on “Cavuto Live.”

“What’s happening right now are absolute criminals. They are willfully organizing, planning and coordinating, and preparing themselves and bringing weapons to these areas with the intent to destroy federal property and harm federal agents and officers. That is criminal and that cannot be justified,” he added.

Keep reading…