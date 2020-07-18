Unidentified stormtroopers. Unmarked cars. Kidnapping protesters and causing severe injuries in response to graffiti.
These are not the actions of a democratic republic.@DHSgov’s actions in Portland undermine its mission.
Trump & his stormtroopers must be stopped.
— Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) July 18, 2020
They want to play this “blame Trump” game, while ignoring the violence. So he should point out how they’ve sanctioned all the violence and the attacks on citizens and federal property for two months.
Via Twitchy:
In Portland, Oregon there have been people rioting, vandalizing and causing chaos on a nightly basis for almost two months. The Department of Homeland Security taking action to try and put a stop to it, and Nancy Pelosi has chosen a side — with a disgusting twist: