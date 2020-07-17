Latest videos/clips at top. Oldest at bottom.
LIVE STREAM:
https://www.twitch.tv/dirt_mcgirrt
VIDEOS:
Here's the initial siege from Antifa and Black Lives Matter rioters on the police position at the Columbus statue, from the perspective of the police. pic.twitter.com/EFmIUc6FMP
— Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) July 18, 2020
It's going down in Chicago. Rioters are attacking police in their attempt to take down a statue. pic.twitter.com/NMx70pF7m6
— Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) July 18, 2020
Black Lives Matter rioters are trying to take down the Christopher Columbus statue in Chicago. pic.twitter.com/UOqJ4dXfEu
— Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) July 18, 2020
Chicago Police attacked with bottles and fireworks by people who are at a Christopher Columbus statue. pic.twitter.com/9rwZEOmcK4
— Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) July 18, 2020