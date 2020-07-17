He claims he didn’t know what it meant, but thought it looked cool. Sure….and there’s a beach in Idaho.

Via NBC:

The Houston Rockets posted a photo to its social media accounts Thursday of star player James Harden wearing a “thin blue line” mask, and the reaction was swift.

“Mask Up,” reads the photo caption.

The “thin blue line” flag is a sign of support for law enforcement that has amid Black Lives Matter protests come to signal opposition to the racial justice movement and support for white supremacy. The phrase can be traced back to an 1854 British battle formation, a “thin red line,” during the Crimean War, according to The Marshall Project.

Matthew Cherry, a Black filmmaker and Academy Award winner, was among those to respond to the team’s tweet. Cherry tweeted a GIF of Michael Jordan looking perplexed.

Singer Trey Songz, who is also Black, weighed in too, tweeting an image of a raccoon and saying: “This certified clown sh–. I’ll say it for everybody who scared to. FOH.” (FOH is slang for f— outta here.)

