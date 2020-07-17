Via Politico:

SACRAMENTO — California Gov. Gavin Newsom laid out new rules Friday that will require schools in counties with high rates of coronavirus infections to keep campuses closed until they can meet certain public health standards, the broadest move yet in the U.S. to mandate virtual learning for the fall.

Schools located in counties that are on the state’s coronavirus watch list must not physically open for instruction until they have cleared several public health benchmarks for 14 consecutive days. As of Friday, 32 of California’s 58 counties were on the state’s watch list, including most of Southern California, the Central Valley, Sacramento region and Bay Area.

About 80 percent of California’s population lives in a watch list county. The order applies to all schools, including private and charter programs that might have been planning to run in-person classes.

Keep reading…