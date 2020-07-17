Don’t start no sh*t, won’t be no sh*t. Check out the propaganda being spread in this account. They do this to avoid the efforts to “de-arrest” people, which get people hurt.

Via The Hour:

Federal customs officials said Friday that their agents had detained a demonstrator in Portland, Ore., who had described being “terrified” by an encounter with unidentified men in military fatigues, offering a defense amid intense criticism of accounts of federal officials circulating in the city in unmarked cars.

Mark Pettibone, a 29-year-old demonstrator, told The Washington Post he was scared when men in green military fatigues and generic “police” patches jumped out of an unmarked minivan early Wednesday. Reports of similar incidents have sparked condemnation from civil-rights activists and lawmakers.

Pettibone told The Washington Post in an interview he did not know who detained him. In a statement on Friday, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said its agents had taken the action and that they “had information indicating the person in the video was suspected of assaults against federal agents or destruction of federal property.”

