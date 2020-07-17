Jesus statue found vandalized at a church in Kendall. The Archdiocese of Miami wants it investigated as a hate crime @WPLGLocal10 pic.twitter.com/8Xvf0Yhmvk

But it’s about racism?

Via Washington Examiner:

A statue of Jesus Christ was vandalized in Miami on Wednesday morning, and the Archdiocese of Miami expects it will be investigated as a hate crime.

The statue, located at southwest Miami-Dade’s Good Shepherd Catholic Church, was found decapitated and removed from its pedestal, and the Rev. Edivaldo da Silva believes it was a targeted attack, according to WSVN News 7.

“Obviously not, that’s for sure,” da Silva said when asked if the statue fell over on its own. “They had some powerful hands to remove it. Seeing what is happening in our country, I presume so, but we don’t have 100% assurance.”

