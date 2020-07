Her city is a pit hole, she needs all the help she can get.

Via Daily Caller:

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany fired back Friday at Democratic Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot over comments she made the day before.

“While you‘re focused on words, America is outraged by the violence perpetuated in your city. One person is taking action to stop violence in our streets: President @realDonaldTrump,” McEnany tweeted. “He’s offered your city help. It’s a dereliction of duty not to take it.”

