Notice how we’re only getting these reports after they can say “significant reduction,” not when the new spread is first discovered.

BREAKING: Justice Ginsburg has been undergoing chemotherapy for a recurrence of cancer. “I have often said I would remain a member of the Court as long as I can do the job full steam. I remain fully able to do that.” pic.twitter.com/pU98zMt70N — Shannon Bream (@ShannonBream) July 17, 2020