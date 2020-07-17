While Portland Police are mostly prohibited from using tear gas, the federal police are not. Antifa rioters forced out of the area with flashbangs and tear gas: pic.twitter.com/oVnJuNuZFp

Via Fox News:

Hundreds of protesters took to the streets surrounding a Portland, Ore., police precinct on Thursday night, blocking traffic and chanting about burning it down, according to social media and a local report.

Local FOX affiliate KPTV reported the group made its way to the front of Portland Police Bureau’s East Precinct in central Portland early Thursday night, where they crowded the street as they chanted and played music.

Authorities told the outlet someone lit a small fire in the street, while other protesters entered the police property.

Police originally said they had no plans to engage with protesters, but changed their tune less than an hour later, shortly before 10 p.m. local time, when a department tweet announced that they had heard people from the crowd discussing their desire to “enter the property and burn down the precinct.”

