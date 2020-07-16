People downtown need support tonight and the next couple of nights! Get down there and bring some tents and some friends. #ACAB #BLM #CLAT pic.twitter.com/hELzpkZe9x

Via Fox News:

Gripped by violent demonstrations for weeks, Portland police quickly squashed protesters’ attempts to establish an autonomous zone similar to Seattle’s by clearing barricades and closing down a park across from a courthouse.

The Portland Police Bureau said in a press release Thursday morning that the city “has temporarily closed Chapman Square Park and Lownsdale Square Park.”

Protesters had pitched the tents Tuesday night into early Wednesday in Lownsdale Park, across the street from the federal Pioneer Courthouse, which Homeland Security was protecting.

