The new normal.

Via Fox News:

A Supreme Court police car was set ablaze on Wednesday afternoon outside the high court and police have a suspect in custody, Fox News is told.

The vehicle was parked on Maryland Avenue N.E. in Washington when someone used gasoline, or some other flammable liquid, to set it on fire, Fox News has learned.

“An individual poured an accelerant on and set on fire an unmarked Supreme Court police vehicle parked on Maryland Ave. near First Street, NE,” said Kathy Arberg, spokeswoman for the U.S. Supreme Court. “The car was totally burned and an adjacent Court vehicle was also damaged.”

