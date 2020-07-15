Via FNC:

Last week, Rep. Lee Zeldin, R-N.Y., tweeted out a call for the immediate removal of New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio from office amid a surge in violent crime acoss the city.

With the violence showing no sign of abating and claiming a 1-year-old Brooklyn boy among its victims, Zeldin has doubled down on his call to remove the mayor.

“I don’t believe New York City is going to survive the remainder of Mayor de Blasio’s term in office,” he told Fox News. “Certainly there are individuals who live in New York City who will not literally survive without any type of a change in the way New York City approaches policing, law and order, safety and security.”

