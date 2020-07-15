This GoFundMe started with a $10,000 goal, now it's well past $70,000 — thanks for talking with me @CaseyHarper33 ! https://t.co/w4YFSVdzQt

The buy-cott is utterly stomping the boycott.

Via NY Post:

The Goya Foods boycott is an insult to Hispanics, America’s largest minority group. Politicians and pundits — some Hispanic, many others painfully woke-white — are calling for a boycott of the largest Hispanic food manufacturer and distributor in the nation, a company that employs more than 4,000 people.

The Bodega and Small Business Association, which represents thousands of New York City bodegas, is not taking this lying down. We are urging our stores and customers to stock up on all of Goya’s great products.

We are calling for a Goya buycott.

It all began after Bob Unanue, Goya’s CEO, committed the grave sin this month of praising President Trump. As The New York Times reported, the backlash surged following Unanue’s recent visit to the White House, where he dared to suggest that America was “blessed” to have Trump as its leader. Cue the Twitter hysterics.

Keep reading…