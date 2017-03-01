It’s possible that is just her heart beating again.
I’m in shock.
Trump just declared he raised $141 MILLION last month.
And he just touched down in Atlanta for a massive event to rile up his base and raise even more.
I cannot overstate the importance of what I’m about to ask:
Can you rush in $5 before midnight to make Trump’s stunt completely BACKFIRE, overpower his haul, and replace every last Republican with a Democrat?
I need 10,000 gifts before midnight to prove to Trump:
Democrats will stop at NOTHING to defeat him, and anyone who stands in the way.
Can I count on your $5 before midnight?
Thanks,
Nancy