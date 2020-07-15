Spoiler: He’s black and opposes mask mandates and doesn’t sound crazy about defunding police too.

Via Wave3:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Dozens of people were arrested Tuesday evening after staging a protest at Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s home in Graymoor-Devondale, calling for justice for Breonna Taylor. Taylor was shot dead as LMPD officers served a drug warrant at her apartment back in March.

Louisville Metro Police officers arrested 87 people in the demonstration, LMPD Sgt. Lamont Washington confirmed, after they refused to leave Cameron’s yard during a protest that began just before 5 p.m. Washington says officers were first dispatched to Ballard High School around 4:30 p.m. where the demonstrators reportedly met before following them to Cameron’s home.

Washington says the demonstrators were given the option to leave the area but refused.

Each person arrested is charged with intimidating a participant in a legal process, a class D felony, and criminal trespass. Several of the demonstrators were also charged with disorderly conduct.

Monday, Cameron reiterated that his office’s investigation into Taylor’s death is not complete and asked for the public’s patience.

Cameron released the following statement regarding the protest Tuesday evening:

