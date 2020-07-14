.@seanhannity and @LawrenceBJones3 spoke to the parents of one-year-old Davell Gardner Jr. who was shot and killed in NYC:

"Everybody talk about 'Black Lives Matter.' What about baby lives?.. You took an innocent child from a mother and a father…" pic.twitter.com/cANXXgHRB0

— Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) July 14, 2020