.@seanhannity and @LawrenceBJones3 spoke to the parents of one-year-old Davell Gardner Jr. who was shot and killed in NYC:
"Everybody talk about 'Black Lives Matter.' What about baby lives?.. You took an innocent child from a mother and a father…" pic.twitter.com/cANXXgHRB0
So incredibly sad.
I just finished interviewing Samantha & Davell Sr. The grandmother and father of 1-year-old Davell Gardner Jr. He was in his stroller, when a group opened fire at a BBQ. A bullet hit baby boy in the stomach & sadly he didn’t make it. I’m live from Brooklyn, NY tonight. pic.twitter.com/52gzciUH0A
