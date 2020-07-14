Via Daily Caller:

A Democratic strategist called a Republican female senator “inbred racist trash” for criticizing the founders of the Black Lives Matter group.

Republican Tennessee Sen. Marsha Blackburn critiqued the nonprofit Black Lives Matter national organization in a Monday tweet, saying that BLM is run by “trained Marxists.” She clarified in a later tweet her comment referred to BLM co-founder Patrisse Cullors, who has called herself and her fellow BLM organizers “trained Marxists,” according to the New York Post.

“We cannot allow our great country to be destroyed under the pretense of social justice,” Blackburn tweeted. She did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.

