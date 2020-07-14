Good. Huawei sucks anyway.

Via SCMP:

Huawei Technologies will be banned from Britain’s 5G network, the UK government announced on Tuesday in a major U-turn.

The decision follows escalating tension with Beijing and pressure from Washington and could add to the pressure on other European countries to review their approach to the Chinese telecoms giant.

By tearing up his earlier policy to allow Huawei up to a 35 per cent share in the non-sensitive parts of Britain’s 5G networks, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has ignored threats from Chinese officials that there will be “consequences” if the UK treats China as a “hostile partner”.

The decision is one of the multiple signs of growing unease in Europe about China’s actions, including the imposition of national security law in Hong Kong and its initial handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

