To whoever vandalized our mural on 5th Avenue: nice try. @NYC_DOT has already fixed it. The #BlackLivesMatter movement is more than words, and it can’t be undone. pic.twitter.com/nlYTALCWxJ — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) July 13, 2020

This is what he’s concerned about with the spike in shootings in New York and a one year old dead?

Via Twitchy:

As Twitchy reported earlier, there was a four-siren alert that someone had splashed red paint on the “V” in the Black Lives Mural that was painted in Manhattan in front of Trump Tower with help from Mayor Bill de Blasio and MSNBC’s Al Sharpton. De Blasio has his priorities in order, and after “liberating” Fifth Avenue from the looming Trump Tower, he sent out what looks to be a really unnecessarily large Department of Transportation Crew to repaint the “damaged” portions of the mural. Your life might not be safe in New York City, but that mural damn sure is. If he weren’t for defunding the police he’d probably assign some now to guard it. Keep reading…