Now, of course, this makes no legal sense. But then again, the Circuit Attorney, Kim Gardner, was a Soros-backed candidate, so actual law doesn’t apply. Watch the rule of law go away.

Via Townhall:

Mark McCloskey, the St. Louis attorney who, along with his wife, brandished legally-owned firearms last month when BLM activists reportedly stormed through the gate of their private community, revealed on Monday that there may be an indictment coming against them soon.

The “rumor” comes after law enforcement officials served a warrant to them last week and confiscated his rifle. He described them as being “almost apologetic.”

“They didn’t want to have to be there. They were doing their job. Patty wanted to take a picture to document it and she asked if they wouldn’t mind facing away from the camera so that people wouldn’t get mad at them if their faces were shown on TV,” he told Fox News’s Tucker Carlson.

