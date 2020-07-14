Via People:

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson are on vacation time.

On Saturday afternoon, the couple was spotted arriving in Greece to celebrate the Forrest Gump actor, who turned 64 on Thursday.

Hanks, who became an honorary Greek citizen in December 2019, wore a white polo, black shorts, sunglasses, white hat, and sandals while walking with his luggage beside Wilson, 63, who opted for a black shirt, blue jeans, and sunglasses. Both stars wore a mask.

On Thursday, Hanks celebrated his birthday by sharing a video on Instagram of himself diving into the pool, resulting in a huge splash. “This Greyhound is 64!! Hanx,” he captioned the epic video, referencing his new World War II movie, Greyhound, which dropped Friday on Apple TV+.

Keep reading…