Via Dailymail:

An Alaska Airlines flight was forced to make an emergency landing in Seattle, Washington on Saturday after a passenger threatened to kill everyone on board.

Video footage from the incident shows the man – wearing a face mask – moving through the cabin of Flight 422 bound for Chicago O’ Hare yelling: ‘I will kill everybody on this plane unless you accept Jesus was a black man.’

As he moves past alarmed passengers in their seats he is heard shouting ‘accept it’ and ‘die in the name of Jesus’ multiple times.

Keep reading…